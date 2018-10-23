Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the numbers people have been waiting all day for.

The winning numbers for the historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot are in, so get out your tickets and check them here: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, MegaBall 5, Megaplier 3x.

There are more than 302-million possible number combinations, and about 75 percent of them were expected to be sold for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Lottery machines were pumping out tickets all day long. People around Western Pennsylvania were still lined up late into the evening for their chance at the record-breaking jackpot.

People were getting last-minute tickets at the Giant Eagle on McKnight Road in the North Hills, about an hour before the deadline.

While standing in line, people were fantasizing about what they would do if they won.

“Take care of my family, pay off everybody’s bills, go on a long vacation,” said one person.

“Move to a tropical island, by myself,” said another person.

If there is no winner, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing would jump to $2 billion.