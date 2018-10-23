  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy from Marshall-Shadeland.

According to police, 12-year-old Khalyl McKnight was last seen along McClure Avenue in Brighton Heights around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

khalyl mcknight Police Searching For Missing 12 Year Old Marshall Shadeland Boy

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

McKnight is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 96 pounds, has light brown/hazel-colored eyes and has a high box-top style haircut.

He was last seen wearing tan khaki pants, a blue polo shirt and a gray hooded sweatshirt with an orange Nike logo.

Anyone who has seen McKnight is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7800.

