VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to a home in Vandergrift to fight a fire in the basement, but they found a suspected meth lab.

The home on Hancock Avenue caught fire around 7:30 p.m. and everyone made it out safely.

Police put one person in handcuffs and placed them in the backseat of a cruiser.

Firefighters said the fire in the basement ended up being small, but when they were downstairs they found evidence of drugs.

Firefighters do not think the suspected meth lab caused the fire.

Police detained a man and a woman, but no charges have been filed at this time.

