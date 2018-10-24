Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Local condemnation of the attempted bombing assault on Democratic officials and CNN was unanimous and bipartisan on Wednesday.

“I am grateful that the Secret Service intercepted these packages,” U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Forest Hills Democrat, told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. “This clearly is an act of terrorism; and obviously, it calls for a thorough investigation, and hopefully bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The wave of pipe-bomb attacks by mail targeted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama, other prominent Democrats, and CNN in New York City. None of the bombs detonated as law enforcement took them away for examination and disposal.

Said, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Butler Republican, “These attempted assaults are intolerable and inexcusable. No threat of violence against any public leader or private citizen or member of the press can ever be justified.”

Added U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, a Sewickley Republican, “It is abhorrent and reprehensible to target anyone, including our elected officials or media, with violence. This is not what we stand for as a nation. This is terrorism, plain and simple.”

It is abhorrent to target anyone including, elected officials or media, with violence. America stands as a bastion of free thought & conversation, & we will not be swayed by blatant terrorism. I pray the person(s) responsible are quickly apprehended by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/voZ1BchG6o — Keith Rothfus (@KeithRothfus) October 24, 2018

The first crude bomb to be discovered had been delivered Monday to the suburban New York compound of George Soros, a liberal billionaire and major contributor to Democratic causes. The FBI said an additional package was intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder but ended up at a Florida office of Democratic Rep. Deborah Wasserman Shultz, whose return address was on it.

CBS News’ Tom Hanson Reports:

No local congressional office has been targeted, but Doyle said, unlike mail sent to the U.S. Capitol, which is carefully screened off-site, mail to local district offices is different.

“We’ve alerted, and I think all offices have done this, the district offices to be a little more cautious about the mail coming in because a lot of those don’t go through that process.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, said the same, noting, “Our staff in DC and in the state remain vigilant when handling postal mail and continue to follow our standard protocols for mail and deliveries.”

I’m thankful to law enforcement who discovered these explosives. Whoever has engaged in these violent acts must be held fully accountable. https://t.co/50WhFcUgg4 — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) October 24, 2018

Some say the political rhetoric in this election season is too heated.

“No threat of violence against any public leader or private citizen or member of the press can ever be justified,” said U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican.

Today's attempted acts of domestic terrorism are unconscionable. Political violence of any sort is unacceptable, period. I'm grateful to those who stopped the attacks before they could be carried out, & that no one was harmed. The perpetrators must be brought to justice. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) October 24, 2018

As for President Donald Trump’s words targeting certain women, reporters, and Democrats, says Doyle, “It certainly doesn’t help.”

“His words and his actions speak for themselves, and I think people can judge rather clearly for themselves whether or not they think that’s good for the country,” added Doyle.

Again, no evidence that any local offices or local members of Congress have been targeted.

KDKA has learned that postmasters from all over the country are meeting in Philadelphia right now, and one of the topics is security.

As for whether President Trump’s rhetoric contributes to an atmosphere condoning violence, something the President specifically condemned on Wednesday, Doyle says people can judge for themselves when they vote on Nov. 6.

