By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Assault, Giant Eagle, Local TV, Ralph Iannotti, South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a report of a possible assault and beating behind the South Side Giant Eagle on Wharton Street.

Officers taped off the area near a loading dock behind the busy grocery store late Wednesday night.

south side giant eagle assault Police Investigate Reported Assault Behind South Side Giant Eagle

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

They laid down about eight evidence markers near a dumpster. One of the items on the ground appeared to be a guitar case, as well as some papers with blood on them strewn about the ground.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports from the scene that the victim reported being beaten and allegedly pistol whipped by a man while behind the store. She is believed to be in her late-20s to early-30s, and officials say her injuries appear to be consistent with being pistol whipped on the face.

She also told police that her car was stolen, sources say. According to a social media post, it’s believed to be a 2008 blue-colored Nissan Versa.

The woman was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital and her condition is now known.

There’s no word yet on suspects.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

