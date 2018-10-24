Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The saying goes, “There’s no crying in football!” but for some that’s no always the case.

Even the pros have a wide range of emotions during and after games.

On Wednesday, Ben Roethlisberger admitted he has shed a tear a few times.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was responding to a question asked about video showing Derek Carr apparently crying after the Oakland Raiders last game.

Some reports have suggested Carr’s relationships with some of his Raiders’ teammates are now fractured because of the incident.

Roethlisberger was unaware of Carr’s actions, but defended his emotions

“I think, as men in general, we all need to show emotion. I think there is a misconception out there that as men we shouldn’t show emotion. I think that’s wrong,” Roethlisberger said. “I think we need to show emotion, whether it’s at a movie, if you want to cry, if it’s funny or it is sad. If you want to be around your wife or girlfriend. Just because you cry doesn’t make you less manly. I think that is a false narrative.”

For the record, Carr has denied crying after the game, but no matter what happened, Roethlisberger thinks it’s fine to be emotional.

He said he’s cried a few times at games.

“When it comes to football, if something hurts. I mean, he might have been hurting. Who knows, I know I have cried before from both joy and pain. You lose a football game or if he gets up from something like that and he is laughing then he is going to get chastised for not showing enough emotion,” Roethlisberger said.