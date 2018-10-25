Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Daugherty Township early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Blockhouse Run Road and Harmony Road.

BREAKING: Fatal crash confirmed in Daugherty Township, Beaver County. This crash happened just before 6:00 this morning at the intersection of Blockhouse Run Rd and Harmony Rd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4P3s8ioDcI — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) October 25, 2018

The scene was cleared just before 7:30 a.m.

Further details have not yet been released.

