DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Daugherty Township early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Blockhouse Run Road and Harmony Road.

The scene was cleared just before 7:30 a.m.

Further details have not yet been released.

