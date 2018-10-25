  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Local TV, North Braddock

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — One man was sent to the hospital after a high rise fire in North Braddock on Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at General Braddock Towers on 6th Street.

Residents told KDKA-TV’s Amy Wadas the fire started on the 12th floor of the building. One resident who lives a few floors below said she could smell smoke.

Fire departments from Swissvale, North Braddock and Homestead were sent to the scene to assist.

Firefighters say one man was found in cardiac arrest and was taken to the hopistal.

A Port Authority bus was sent to the scene so residents could sit inside and stay warm while crews battled the fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s