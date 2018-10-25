Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — One man was sent to the hospital after a high rise fire in North Braddock on Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at General Braddock Towers on 6th Street.

Residents told KDKA-TV’s Amy Wadas the fire started on the 12th floor of the building. One resident who lives a few floors below said she could smell smoke.

Fire departments from Swissvale, North Braddock and Homestead were sent to the scene to assist.

Firefighters say one man was found in cardiac arrest and was taken to the hopistal.

A Port Authority bus was sent to the scene so residents could sit inside and stay warm while crews battled the fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

