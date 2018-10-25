Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Improvements have been made to landslide sites in Elliott and Mt. Washington.

In Elliott, Advent Street has been remediated and reopened with a new guiderail and improved drainage. The street has been rebuilt and resurfaced. Advent Street had to be closed in March due to significant land subsidence.

In Mt. Washington, improvements have been made to two parts of William Street, including part of the street above the southern end of the Liberty Tunnel.

There was a major landslide above McArdle Roadway on William Street in February, forcing its closure.

The city says the slope movement was so great that part of the road will not be restored in the foreseeable future, but the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has been working to improve the remaining segments of William Street at the top and bottom of the slope.

On the lower section of the street, the DOMI has mitigated a mine blowout above the Liberty Tunnel and installed catch basins and crushed limestone French drains to neutralize and handle the acidic mine water runoff.

On the upper section of the street, the city has been working on road widening and drainage issues. The DOMI has invested more than $700,000 to address the slope failure.

The DOMI has responded to 22 landslide events this year alone.