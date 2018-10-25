  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Leon Ford, Local TV, Pittsburgh City Council

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Leon Ford has announced he plans to run for Pittsburgh City Council in District 9.

On Facebook, Ford said he would officially launch his campaign at an event in November.

“I am more than a survivor, I am a champion for all the people who have lost faith in our leaders and the system,” Ford said in a post.

leon ford Leon Ford To Run For Pittsburgh City Council

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ford was shot by a Pittsburgh Police officer in 2012 during a traffic stop. The shooting left Ford paralyzed, and Ford was awarded $5.5 million by the city to settle a civil rights lawsuit.

Reverend Ricky Burgess is currently the city councilman for District 9.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s