Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Leon Ford has announced he plans to run for Pittsburgh City Council in District 9.

On Facebook, Ford said he would officially launch his campaign at an event in November.

“I am more than a survivor, I am a champion for all the people who have lost faith in our leaders and the system,” Ford said in a post.

Ford was shot by a Pittsburgh Police officer in 2012 during a traffic stop. The shooting left Ford paralyzed, and Ford was awarded $5.5 million by the city to settle a civil rights lawsuit.

Reverend Ricky Burgess is currently the city councilman for District 9.