NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A toddler was found wandering in North Braddock on Thursday morning.

A resident in the area found the boy at Shaver Way and Sheridan Street around 8:40 a.m.

The resident held the toddler until police arrived.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the child’s parents.

He was taken to the Braddock Hills Police station before being taken by the Office of Children, Youth and Families.

Police believe the child is between 18 months and 2 years old. Police say he appeared to be in good health and was a “happy and cheerful kid.”

The child was clothed. He was wearing a jacket and a sweatshirt.

Police officers were able to determine where the child lives, but were unable to find his parents at the home on Grandview Street.

Officers searched the home around 11:45 a.m. and say it was in deplorable condition.

