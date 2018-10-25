Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Activists with the transgender and LGBTQ community gathered outside the Allegheny County Jail for a protest Thursday evening.
They say the jail isn’t doing anything to protect transgender inmates, and is housing them with the general population.
They are citing a specific case of a transgender woman who is being housed with the male population.
Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside, and a heavy police presence was brought in as well.
The protestors shut down Second Avenue with a sit-in, and set up black makeshift coffins along the road.
Officers in riot gear began moving in and arresting protestors around 5:45 p.m. They made several announcements prior to that telling the demonstrators to disperse.
About eight people were taken into custody.
