PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County chiropractor is accused of inappropriately touching and kissing at least one patient and harassing others.

The disturbing allegations come from two female victims who claim Dr. Moses Jevicky inappropriately touched them while receiving treatment at the doctor’s Virtus chiropractic clinic and fitness facility on North Main Street in Greensburg.

The alleged incidents happened in August.

Westmoreland County detectives have charged Jevicky with one count of indecent assault and four counts of harassment.

“That’s a specific charge under the crimes code, and I’m telling you, I don’t think the evidence will show that that occurred,” said Richard Galloway, Jevicky’s attorney.

In court records, Victim 1 told investigators that during a chiropractic session, Jevicky allegedly kissed her ear and neck, as well as grabbed her buttocks with both hands.

Investigators say Jevicky later texted woman, saying “I’m really sorry. I know I’m too flirty, and some personalities don’t go with mine.”

Victim 2 told investigators that during a chiropractic session, Jevicky allegedly snapped her bra strap, saying, “It must be hard for your boyfriend to get this off.”

Court records show Jevicky denied the claims, but told investigators, “I’m kind of a flirty guy, and admitted to kissing one of the victims on the top of the head.”

“Accusations have been made, but I think when all is said and done, when this has been fleshed out and tried that I think the evidence is going to show that he didn’t do anything wrong,” Galloway said.

Jevicky is awaiting arraignment on the charges. His preliminary hearing date in the case has not yet been set.