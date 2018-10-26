Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a “Miracle”! A holiday-themed pop-up bar is returning to Pittsburgh for the third time.

“Miracle on Liberty,” located at 717 Liberty Avenue, will open on Nov. 23, which is Black Friday, and remain open through Dec. 31.

The bar will boast festive holiday decor and a holiday-themed menu, featuring drinks like a “Snowball Old Fashioned” and the “Christmas Carol Barrel.”

“Miracle” first popped up in Pittsburgh on Liberty Avenue in 2016, then it moved to Market Square in 2017.

Visitors to the bar will be able to purchase holiday-themed mugs with 10 percent of all sales donated to Action Against Hunger.

The bar will also raise money for 412 Food Rescue. Last year, the bar raised $15,000 for the organization.

“Miracle” launched in New York City in 2014 and has expanded across the country and around the globe in the past four years. More than 80 locations will be open worldwide in 2018.