PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Due to inclement weather, work that was scheduled for the Parkway this weekend has been cancelled.

PennDOT had originally planned bridge dam replacement work on I-376 (Parkway East) for Saturday and Sunday.

Parkway lane restrictions were scheduled to occur.

The $26.39 million Parkway East improvement project located between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange includes milling and resurfacing, concrete patching, ramp improvements, bridge dam replacement, barrier repair work, guiderail improvements, and minor bridge repairs.