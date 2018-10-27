Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Due to inclement weather, work that was scheduled for the Parkway this weekend has been cancelled.
PennDOT had originally planned bridge dam replacement work on I-376 (Parkway East) for Saturday and Sunday.
Parkway lane restrictions were scheduled to occur.
The $26.39 million Parkway East improvement project located between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange includes milling and resurfacing, concrete patching, ramp improvements, bridge dam replacement, barrier repair work, guiderail improvements, and minor bridge repairs.
