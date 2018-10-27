Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police were called to the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Lemington Avenue near the Brooklyn Food Market because of a shooting on Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Zone 5 police officers responded to the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. While arriving to the scene, officers were notified of two gunshot wound victims, according to Assistant Public Information Officer Alicia George.

One victim was self-transported to West Penn Hospital and the other to Children’s Hospital. There is currently no word on the conditions of the victims.

The shooting is under investigation.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.