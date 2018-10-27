HAPPY HALLOWEEN:Find Trick-or-Treat times from around Western Pennsylvania
  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police were called to the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Lemington Avenue near the Brooklyn Food Market because of a shooting on Saturday morning.

brooklyn food market Police Investigating After Two Shot On Lincoln Avenue

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Zone 5 police officers responded to the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. While arriving to the scene, officers were notified of two gunshot wound victims, according to Assistant Public Information Officer Alicia George.

One victim was self-transported to West Penn Hospital and the other to Children’s Hospital. There is currently no word on the conditions of the victims.

The shooting is under investigation.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.

