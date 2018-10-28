BREAKING NEWSPittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims Names Released | KDKA-TV Special Edition Beginning At 5 P.M. On Pittsburgh's CW
PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was struck by a car and killed in Indiana County early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Route 422 in Pine Township.

The Indiana County coroner’s office says 80-year-old Doris Jean Peterman, of Strongstown, Pa., was crossing the street to get the newspaper from her mailbox.

When she started to cross back across the road toward her home, she was struck by an SUV. According to state police, the driver of the vehicle didn’t see Peterman.

Peterman was pronounced dead at the scene. The manner of death was determined to be accidental.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

