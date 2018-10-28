BREAKING NEWSPittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims Names Released | KDKA-TV Special Edition Beginning At 5 P.M. On Pittsburgh's CW
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – President Donald Trump is returning to West Virginia to rally for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey’s campaign said in a statement Sunday that Trump will attend a rally at the Tri-State Airport near Huntington on Friday.

It’s the third campaign rally Trump will attend for Morrisey. He attended rallies in Charleston in August and in September in Wheeling.

Morrisey, who is the state’s attorney general, faces Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Nov. 6.

