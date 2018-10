Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police and emergency medical services were sent to a Fayette County high school Monday afternoon.

Fayette County emergency dispatchers confirmed that crews were sent to Brownsville Area High School for a “major fight” that happened just after 2:30 p.m.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details