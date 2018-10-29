Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 500 people from different faiths, races, backgrounds and communities gathered at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg Monday for a candlelight vigil to memorialize the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shootings in Squirrel Hill.

The Westmoreland County Diversity Coalition, along with Voice of Westmoreland, and local residents stood in solidarity to solemnly pay tribute to the lives lost and to call for peace and unity among all religions and races.

Carlotta Paige, co-chair of the Westmoreland County Diversity Coalition, said, “Our heartfelt condolences and love goes out to the families of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue tragedy and the Squirrel Hill Community. This is another example of pure hate, pure evil, and we cannot continue to tolerate it. We must, as a people, work together to make our differences, our strengths and promote love, dignity and respect.”

Sentiments and prayers were hung on a tree, and the names of the victims were written on signs.

People of so different faiths and backgrounds, dealing with so many emotions.

“This kind of act further divides us,” said Collin Warren, a local resident. “It further breaks us up. Honestly, it’s un-American, and we need to stand together.”