PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh is repurposing their upcoming concert featuring singer Kesha into a fundraiser for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting and their families.

The concert, originally called the “Countdown 2 Vote” concert ahead of the midterm elections, has now been dubbed the “Stronger than Hate” concert.

Delta Foundation President Gary Van Horn said in a press release: “Last Saturday, we saw the worst of America. We look to use the power of music to come together and help people heal.”

According to the Delta Foundation, all the proceeds from the concert will go to the Jewish Federation’s Our Victims of Terror Fund.

Kesha will still headline the night.

She posted to Facebook a message of love to Pittsburghers:

“My heart is filled with sadness following the horrible events this past weekend in Pittsburgh. I’m so sorry for the pain and suffering that so many are going through. I will still be coming to Pittsburgh this Saturday to play my show and deliver as much peace and positivity as I can. And I want you—anyone who feels up to it—to come and celebrate Pride with me. Let’s show the world that there is only love and always hope in Pittsburgh.”

In addition to Kesha, two survivors of the shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will speak at the concert.

It’s being held Saturday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Liberty Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets in Downtown Pittsburgh.

If you would like to buy tickets, visit this link.