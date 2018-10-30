Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police want to identify the suspect in a street robbery.

The incident happened on Middle Street in East Allegheny on July 17.

According to police, the male suspect shoved an unidentified male victim to the ground, hit him and stole his wallet. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police released photos of the suspect, who they have not been able to identify, on Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Zone 1 detectives at (412) 323-7201.