President Trump & Family Visit Pittsburgh To Pay Respects To Synagogue Shooting Victims
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Humane Animal Rescue shelter is lending support for those impacted by the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue.

They are coordinating therapy pet visits for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

The visits are taking place every day this week to help comfort the staff as they continue their work to support the victims and their families.

Thirteen therapy dog teams are donating their time, including Butterball the Golden Retriever. He and his handler will be there on Thursday.

Humane Animal Rescue Therapy Pets To Offer Comfort To Jewish Federation Staff

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Butterball became a therapy dog after his adoption from the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society, which merged with the Animal Rescue League to become Humane Animal Rescue.

In a press release, Humane Animal Rescue says: “Our sincerest sympathies and solidarity go out to the families of victims and the entire Jewish community of our region. We can eliminate hate if, like our animal counterparts, we never learn it in the first place.”

Shelter volunteers will also make visits to the Jewish Federation with adoptable to foster kittens.

