MUNHALL (KDKA) – One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Munhall Tuesday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out on 21st Avenue around 5 a.m.

The fire spread to two neighboring homes, but firefighters were able to save both. One of the homes was under construction and while the other is an occupied home, no one was inside at the time.

As for the home where the fire started, it suffered extensive damage and appears to be a total loss.

One woman was transported to a local hospital, but she is expected to be ok.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

