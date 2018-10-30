Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) – One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Munhall Tuesday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out on 21st Avenue around 5 a.m.

MORE INFO: The home to left is under renovation & home on right was occupied but no one was home at time of fire. Fire started at the home in middle which collapsed. Woman who lives there taken to hospital to get checked out. This is on 21st Ave. in Munhall. @kdka #upwithkdka pic.twitter.com/lu5TLPYOd8 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) October 30, 2018

The fire spread to two neighboring homes, but firefighters were able to save both. One of the homes was under construction and while the other is an occupied home, no one was inside at the time.

As for the home where the fire started, it suffered extensive damage and appears to be a total loss.

Homestead Fire. 242 Ridge Way. One woman rescued and transported. #kdka pic.twitter.com/JPKYEcj1FY — Jeff Roupe (@2vidguy) October 30, 2018

One woman was transported to a local hospital, but she is expected to be ok.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details