By David Highfield
Filed Under:David Highfield, Landslide, Local TV, Majestic Hills Landslide, North Strabane Township, Washington County

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Ground has moved again in North Strabane Township at a housing development that’s been dealing with landslides.

Part of Oakwood Drive in Majestic Hills collapsed over the weekend. There’s now about a 15 foot drop.

A neighbor who lives below says there’s now an overhang. Something KDKA’s crew couldn’t see Wednesday night.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Township Manager Andy Walz says one family has moved out because they can’t get to their driveway anymore.

Three homes were demolished a few months ago, because they were condemned after a slide then.

There’s a plan to build a retaining wall, but the manager says plans had not been completed before the street collapsed over the weekend.

Meanwhile, he says the developer is required to submit a report to the Department of Environmental Protection Thursday.

The first slide happened back in June during some heavy rains.

