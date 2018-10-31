Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Ground has moved again in North Strabane Township at a housing development that’s been dealing with landslides.

Part of Oakwood Drive in Majestic Hills collapsed over the weekend. There’s now about a 15 foot drop.

A neighbor who lives below says there’s now an overhang. Something KDKA’s crew couldn’t see Wednesday night.

Township Manager Andy Walz says one family has moved out because they can’t get to their driveway anymore.

Three homes were demolished a few months ago, because they were condemned after a slide then.

There’s a plan to build a retaining wall, but the manager says plans had not been completed before the street collapsed over the weekend.

Meanwhile, he says the developer is required to submit a report to the Department of Environmental Protection Thursday.

The first slide happened back in June during some heavy rains.