SHALER (KDKA) – Police are investigating a Wednesday morning bank robbery in Shaler.

According to police, the incident happened at the First Commonwealth Bank in the 1400 block of Mount Royal Boulevard around 9:50 a.m.

The suspect approached a teller, demanded money and left on foot. It’s unclear how much money he obtained.

The suspect is described as being a light-skinned black male. He is approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall with a medium build.

He is believed to be in his 30s or 40s and was wearing a grey hooded-sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412)-432-4000.

A reward is being offered for information.