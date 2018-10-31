HAPPY HALLOWEEN:Click here for Trick-or-Treat Times around the Western Pennsylvania region.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, First Commonwealth Bank, Mount Royal Boulevard, Shaler

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER (KDKA) – Police are investigating a Wednesday morning bank robbery in Shaler.

According to police, the incident happened at the First Commonwealth Bank in the 1400 block of Mount Royal Boulevard around 9:50 a.m.

The suspect approached a teller, demanded money and left on foot. It’s unclear how much money he obtained.

shaler bank robbery suspect Police Investigating Bank Robbery In Shaler

(Photos Courtesy: FBI Pittsburgh)

The suspect is described as being a light-skinned black male. He is approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall with a medium build.

He is believed to be in his 30s or 40s and was wearing a grey hooded-sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412)-432-4000.

A reward is being offered for information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s