PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the Steelers decided to have a little fun with the trick-or-treaters in his neighborhood this Halloween night.

JuJu Smith-Schuster donned his full Pittsburgh Steelers uniform on Wednesday night and went house-to-house with the kids in his neighborhood, hoping for some sweets.

Juju trick or treating in full uniform. pic.twitter.com/XdK1qq4wfW — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 1, 2018

Some photos of the wide receiver with his fellow trick-or-treaters are now making the rounds on Twitter.

I recognize this trick-or-treater in the middle. Juju is the man. pic.twitter.com/kz3zLySCvu — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 1, 2018

In addition to his uniform, JuJu had his handy pillowcase to collect his Halloween haul.

Here’s hoping he got lots treats, and not so many tricks!