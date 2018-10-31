Filed Under:Avonworth, Halloween, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Trick-Or-Treating

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the Steelers decided to have a little fun with the trick-or-treaters in his neighborhood this Halloween night.

JuJu Smith-Schuster donned his full Pittsburgh Steelers uniform on Wednesday night and went house-to-house with the kids in his neighborhood, hoping for some sweets.

Some photos of the wide receiver with his fellow trick-or-treaters are now making the rounds on Twitter.

In addition to his uniform, JuJu had his handy pillowcase to collect his Halloween haul.

Here’s hoping he got lots treats, and not so many tricks!

