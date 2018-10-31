Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh’s Office of Child Development is trying to help kids in the wake of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

A team of early childhood professionals has selected books to help children make sense of their emotions and answer their questions.

They’re hoping to collect 8,000 copies of the books and give them to local schools and early childcare providers.

For more information, click here.

And to check out the list of books, visit this link.