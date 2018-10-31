  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Synagogue Shooting, Tree of Life Synagogue, University Of Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh’s Office of Child Development is trying to help kids in the wake of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

A team of early childhood professionals has selected books to help children make sense of their emotions and answer their questions.

They’re hoping to collect 8,000 copies of the books and give them to local schools and early childcare providers.

For more information, click here.

And to check out the list of books, visit this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s