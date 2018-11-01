Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County have charged a man accused of sexually abusing a teen runaway, along with his parents for allegedly hiding her in an apartment.

Investigators say the suspect, 28-year-old John Dreveniak, met the 16-year-old girl at the Sheetz in Greensburg. He’s accused of plying her with alcohol and drugs and allegedly traded her a place to stay for sex.

“I think that I may have seen her one day walking down the street with John, but that’s not anything unusual,” said Carrie Hamley, a neighbor.

Court records show John told his parents, Thomas and Ester Dreveniak, that the girl was actually 18 and was his girlfriend.

Hamley says she doubts the suspect’s parents were fully aware of the girl’s age and situation.

“I can tell you that, as far as I’m concerned, they had no idea that this girl was underage and she was a runaway. I think that she truly just saw someone in need and wanted to meet that need,” Hamley said.

Reported missing out of McKeesport on Oct. 3, the 16-year-old girl told investigators that Dreveniak tried to get her to have group sex with his adult friends, but she refused.

According to what the girl told investigators, she wanted to leave the apartment, but said Dreveniak let her know he didn’t want her going anywhere.

A tip led Greensburg Police officers to an apartment on Harrison Avenue. That’s where investigators discovered the missing girl hiding in a closet.

“It’s really unfortunate,” said Hamley. “It’s an unfortunate case.”

Ester and Thomas Dreveniak face single felony counts of concealment of the whereabouts of a child. Thomas is being held on $65,000 bond. His wife has not yet been arraigned.

Meanwhile, their son walked out of his arraignment Thursday facing multiple felonies, including false imprisonment, corruption of minors and drug counts.