ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A teenager is being credited with stopping a pair of burglars in their tracks.

Investigators say the 13-year-old was upstairs when someone broke into her home in the Governor Ridge Apartments in Ross Township on Saturday.

“This was an odd thing to happen in that neighborhood,” Ross Township Police Det. Brian Kohlhepp said. “The first officer that got there actually heard the two males still inside and then a white man and a black man ran out the back door.”

Police say they saw Tyler Morton walk to the door, carrying a large bag before he took off.

“Not long after that, they were able to locate the white male hiding underneath of a deck at a nearby residence,” Det. Kohlhepp said.

Police say Morton was found with a diamond ring.

Marese Shields, who was also part of the burglary, took off.

“He went into two different restaurants who had called advising that he was in there acting suspiciously, he was bleeding from his arm, he was sweating, had a large amount of cash and was just asking employees to call him a taxi,” Det. Kohlhepp said.

Police say Shields left in a zTrip minivan.

“Patrol officers later saw that zTrip minivan and saw the individual that matched the description of the second actor,” Det. Kohlhepp said.

Police pulled over that van and arrested Shields, who was found with an expensive belt.

Both are facing charges and are in the Allegheny County Jail.

“This 13-year-old girl did the perfect thing anyone should do and that’s to secure themselves in a room, hide the best they can and call 911 immediately so we can get officers there and respond,” Det. Kohlhepp said.