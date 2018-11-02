Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police say a woman crashed into two New Castle Police vehicles while attempting to flee a traffic stop, and two young children were in the car at the time.

Police say an officer pulled over a white Ford with Ohio registration on Florence Avenue on Friday.

According to police, 26-year-old Brandi Lee Cottrell was driving. Another woman was also in the vehicle, and two young children, ages 1 and 6, were in the back seat.

When the officer checked Cottrell’s identification, they saw that she had an active felony warrant for child endangerment out of Trumbull County, Ohio.

During the traffic stop, Cottrell allegedly drove away with the passenger and children still in the vehicle.

Police say while attempting to flee, Cottrell crashed head-on into a New Castle Police patrol vehicle then backed into a second New Castle Police patrol vehicle.

Cottrell was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, institutional vandalism, fleeing and eluding, and traffic violations.

An officer who was in one of the vehicles Cottrell struck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The children were cared for by New Castle Polcie officers until Children and Youth Services arrived on the scene to take them into custody.