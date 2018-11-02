Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz History Center wants to document the global response to the tragic Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

The History Center’s Detre Library & Archives and Rauh Jewish History Program & Archives are collecting both digital and physical materials that document moments of healing, giving, protest and solidarity in response to the shooting.

A selection of the materials gathered will be preserved at the History Center and made available for open research.

“This terrible event promises to be a deeply consequential moment in American Jewish history,” said Eric Lidji, Director, Rauh Jewish History Program & Archives. “We must make sure that we document the global response to the fullest extent, so that future generations will be able to analyze what happened here and hopefully understand what it meant.”

To contribute, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/collections or email RJArchives@heinzhistorycenter.org for more information.

The History Center is also installing a Community Response Wall in the museum’s first floor Great Hall over the weekend so visitors can leave their thoughts, condolences and messages of support to the Pittsburgh community. No admission is required to add thoughts to the Community Response Wall.