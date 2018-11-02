Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Erie Cathedral Prep 42, Fort Leboeuf 12
Jeannette 18, Monessen 14
Northern Bedford 29, James Buchanan 7
Penn Charter 27, Episcopal Academy 23
Rochester 52, West Greene 14
Eastern Conference Championship
Division 1A/2A
Minersville 30, Montgomery 29
Division 3A
Palisades 38, Schuylkill Valley 0
Division 4A
Nanticoke Area 14, Hamburg 6
Division 5A/6A
Daniel Boone 28, Owen J Roberts 20
PIAA Class 1A
District 2
Lackawanna Trail 29, Old Forge 12
District 3/12
Halifax 37, Fairfield 6
District 4
Canton 29, South Williamsport 7
Muncy 19, Sayre Area 7
District 5
Shade 44, Windber 8
District 6
Homer-Center 21, Bishop McCort 0
United 14, Purchase Line 6, OT
District 7
Clairton 27, California 17
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 60, Imani Christian Academy 6
District 9
Clarion-Limestone 48, Otto-Eldred 18
Coudersport 52, Redbank Valley 7
Curwensville 26, Elk County Catholic 0
Smethport 28, Union/AC Valley(FB) 0
District 10
Farrell 62, Reynolds 6
West Middlesex 34, Union City 14
District 11
Tri-Valley 14, Pottsville Nativity 0
PIAA Class 2A
District 2
Dunmore 55, Carbondale 8
District 3
York Catholic 21, Steelton-Highspire 0
District 4
Mount Carmel 41, Towanda 6
North Penn-Mansfield 16, Bloomsburg 6
Southern Columbia 55, Line Mountain 0
Troy 38, Wellsboro 32
District 5
Chestnut Ridge 49, Berlin-Brothersvalley 7
District 6
Ligonier Valley 42, Marion Center 0
Richland 61, West Branch 7
District 7
Burgettstown 33, East Allegheny 10
Charleroi 35, Elwood City Riverside 21
Freedom 24, Avonworth 21
Mohawk 48, Seton-LaSalle 0
Shady Side Academy 22, Serra Catholic 20
South Side 36, McGuffey 27
Steel Valley 49, Bethlehem Center 0
Washington 54, New Brighton 20
District 9
Moniteau 20, Clarion 14
District 10
Sharpsville 55, Northwestern 6
Wilmington 44, Greenville 13
PIAA Class 3A
District 2
Lakeland 6, Lake-Lehman 3, OT
Western Wayne 50, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 6
Wyoming Area 44, Hanover Area 0
District 3
Bermudian Springs 14, Annville-Cleona 7
District 5
Bald Eagle Area 47, Huntingdon 27
District 7
Aliquippa 40, Freeport 17
Beaver Falls 33, Elizabeth Forward 14
Derry 46, Central Valley 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 31, Quaker Valley 24
District 11
North Schuylkill 16, Jim Thorpe 7
PIAA Class 4A
District 1
Pottsgrove 14, Bishop Shanahan 13
Pottstown 28, Springfield Montco 13
District 2
Berwick 42, Pittston Area 0
Dallas 23, Honesdale 16
Valley View 44, Abington Heights 13
West Scranton 31, North Pocono 27
District 3
Lampeter-Strasburg 37, ELCO 0
West Perry 33, West York 22
District 4
Jersey Shore 52, Columbia-Montour 0
Selinsgrove 21, Midd-West 9
District 6
Clearfield 45, Dubois 14
District 7
Belle Vernon 49, Beaver Area 11
Blackhawk 23, West Mifflin 21
South Fayette 42, Greensburg Salem 6
FAN PICK OF THE WEEK: Thomas Jefferson 49, New Castle 16
District 12
Imhotep Charter 32, Latin Charter 0
PIAA Class 5A
District 1
Academy Park 20, Strath Haven 19
Cheltenham 28, West Chester East 21
Interboro 33, Upper Merion 22
Penn Wood 40, Kennett 6
Radnor 27, Marple Newtown 25
Unionville 9, Springfield Delco 0
Upper Dublin 41, Phoenixville 12
West Chester Rustin 28, Oxford 0
District 2/11
East Stroudsburg South 32, Pocono Mountain East 15
Wallenpaupack 28, Southern Lehigh 10
District 3
Cedar Cliff 50, Exeter 6
Governor Mifflin 30, Elizabethtown 0
Shippensburg 6, Northeastern 0
Solanco 49, Waynesboro 0
Warwick 64, Palmyra 0
York 42, Northern York 7
District 6/8/10
Hollidaysburg 38, Brashear 7
Oil City 14, General McLane 12
District 7
Franklin Regional 56, Bethel Park 28
Gateway 63, Kiski Area 7
McKeesport 13, Upper St. Clair 7
Penn Hills 55, Greater Latrobe 7
Penn-Trafford 42, North Hills 7
Peters Township 35, Armstrong 7
West Allegheny 37, Shaler 0
Woodland Hills 14, Mars 0
District 12
Gratz 20, Mastery Charter North 14
Martin Luther King 16, Frankford 6
PIAA Class 6A
District 1
Coatesville 48, Central Bucks East 10
Downingtown East 39, Spring-Ford 12
Downingtown West 42, Upper Darby 20
Harry S. Truman 27, Council Rock South 12
Neshaminy 35, Haverford 7
North Penn 26, Ridley 14
Quakertown 26, Perkiomen Valley 14
District 2
Delaware Valley 26, Scranton 0
District 3
Central Dauphin 49, Central York 21
Manheim Township 20, Chambersburg 17
West Lawn Wilson 36, Red Lion 0
District 4
Hazleton Area 47, Williamsport 13
District 6/8/10
State College 42, Mifflin County 7
District 7
STEELERS GAME OF THE WEEK: Mount Lebanon 38, Canon-McMillan 31
Seneca Valley 15, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 14
District 11
Bethlehem Freedom 14, Bethlehem Liberty 7
Easton 39, Northampton 19
Parkland 35, Stroudsburg 0
District 12
LaSalle 49, Father Judge 22
Philadelphia Central 23, South Philadelphia 6
Philadelphia Northeast 49, Abraham Lincoln 14
St. Joseph’s Prep 38, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0
