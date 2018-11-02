Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Erie Cathedral Prep 42, Fort Leboeuf 12

Jeannette 18, Monessen 14

Northern Bedford 29, James Buchanan 7

Penn Charter 27, Episcopal Academy 23

Rochester 52, West Greene 14

Eastern Conference Championship

Division 1A/2A

Minersville 30, Montgomery 29

Division 3A

Palisades 38, Schuylkill Valley 0

Division 4A

Nanticoke Area 14, Hamburg 6

Division 5A/6A

Daniel Boone 28, Owen J Roberts 20

PIAA Class 1A

District 2

Lackawanna Trail 29, Old Forge 12

District 3/12

Halifax 37, Fairfield 6

District 4

Canton 29, South Williamsport 7

Muncy 19, Sayre Area 7

District 5

Shade 44, Windber 8

District 6

Homer-Center 21, Bishop McCort 0

United 14, Purchase Line 6, OT

District 7

Clairton 27, California 17

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 60, Imani Christian Academy 6

District 9

Clarion-Limestone 48, Otto-Eldred 18

Coudersport 52, Redbank Valley 7

Curwensville 26, Elk County Catholic 0

Smethport 28, Union/AC Valley(FB) 0

District 10

Farrell 62, Reynolds 6

West Middlesex 34, Union City 14

District 11

Tri-Valley 14, Pottsville Nativity 0

PIAA Class 2A

District 2

Dunmore 55, Carbondale 8

District 3

York Catholic 21, Steelton-Highspire 0

District 4

Mount Carmel 41, Towanda 6

North Penn-Mansfield 16, Bloomsburg 6

Southern Columbia 55, Line Mountain 0

Troy 38, Wellsboro 32

District 5

Chestnut Ridge 49, Berlin-Brothersvalley 7

District 6

Ligonier Valley 42, Marion Center 0

Richland 61, West Branch 7

District 7

Burgettstown 33, East Allegheny 10

Charleroi 35, Elwood City Riverside 21

Freedom 24, Avonworth 21

Mohawk 48, Seton-LaSalle 0

Shady Side Academy 22, Serra Catholic 20

South Side 36, McGuffey 27

Steel Valley 49, Bethlehem Center 0

Washington 54, New Brighton 20

District 9

Moniteau 20, Clarion 14

District 10

Sharpsville 55, Northwestern 6

Wilmington 44, Greenville 13

PIAA Class 3A

District 2

Lakeland 6, Lake-Lehman 3, OT

Western Wayne 50, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 6

Wyoming Area 44, Hanover Area 0

District 3

Bermudian Springs 14, Annville-Cleona 7

District 5

Bald Eagle Area 47, Huntingdon 27

District 7

Aliquippa 40, Freeport 17

Beaver Falls 33, Elizabeth Forward 14

Derry 46, Central Valley 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 31, Quaker Valley 24

District 11

North Schuylkill 16, Jim Thorpe 7

PIAA Class 4A

District 1

Pottsgrove 14, Bishop Shanahan 13

Pottstown 28, Springfield Montco 13

District 2

Berwick 42, Pittston Area 0

Dallas 23, Honesdale 16

Valley View 44, Abington Heights 13

West Scranton 31, North Pocono 27

District 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 37, ELCO 0

West Perry 33, West York 22

District 4

Jersey Shore 52, Columbia-Montour 0

Selinsgrove 21, Midd-West 9

District 6

Clearfield 45, Dubois 14

District 7

Belle Vernon 49, Beaver Area 11

Blackhawk 23, West Mifflin 21

South Fayette 42, Greensburg Salem 6

FAN PICK OF THE WEEK: Thomas Jefferson 49, New Castle 16

District 12

Imhotep Charter 32, Latin Charter 0

PIAA Class 5A

District 1

Academy Park 20, Strath Haven 19

Cheltenham 28, West Chester East 21

Interboro 33, Upper Merion 22

Penn Wood 40, Kennett 6

Radnor 27, Marple Newtown 25

Unionville 9, Springfield Delco 0

Upper Dublin 41, Phoenixville 12

West Chester Rustin 28, Oxford 0

District 2/11

East Stroudsburg South 32, Pocono Mountain East 15

Wallenpaupack 28, Southern Lehigh 10

District 3

Cedar Cliff 50, Exeter 6

Governor Mifflin 30, Elizabethtown 0

Shippensburg 6, Northeastern 0

Solanco 49, Waynesboro 0

Warwick 64, Palmyra 0

York 42, Northern York 7

District 6/8/10

Hollidaysburg 38, Brashear 7

Oil City 14, General McLane 12

District 7

Franklin Regional 56, Bethel Park 28

Gateway 63, Kiski Area 7

McKeesport 13, Upper St. Clair 7

Penn Hills 55, Greater Latrobe 7

Penn-Trafford 42, North Hills 7

Peters Township 35, Armstrong 7

West Allegheny 37, Shaler 0

Woodland Hills 14, Mars 0

District 12

Gratz 20, Mastery Charter North 14

Martin Luther King 16, Frankford 6

PIAA Class 6A

District 1

Coatesville 48, Central Bucks East 10

Downingtown East 39, Spring-Ford 12

Downingtown West 42, Upper Darby 20

Harry S. Truman 27, Council Rock South 12

Neshaminy 35, Haverford 7

North Penn 26, Ridley 14

Quakertown 26, Perkiomen Valley 14

District 2

Delaware Valley 26, Scranton 0

District 3

Central Dauphin 49, Central York 21

Manheim Township 20, Chambersburg 17

West Lawn Wilson 36, Red Lion 0

District 4

Hazleton Area 47, Williamsport 13

District 6/8/10

State College 42, Mifflin County 7

District 7

STEELERS GAME OF THE WEEK: Mount Lebanon 38, Canon-McMillan 31

Seneca Valley 15, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 14

District 11

Bethlehem Freedom 14, Bethlehem Liberty 7

Easton 39, Northampton 19

Parkland 35, Stroudsburg 0

District 12

LaSalle 49, Father Judge 22

Philadelphia Central 23, South Philadelphia 6

Philadelphia Northeast 49, Abraham Lincoln 14

St. Joseph’s Prep 38, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0

