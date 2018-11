Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People who may have trouble paying their heating bills this winter can now sign up for LIHEAP.

The program allows qualified residents to apply for grants to help heat their home.

The grants are applied directly to your heating bill to help offset the costs.

Anyone who may not have been eligible before is encouraged to apply because the requirements change each year.

Visit these links for more information: