BUTLER (KDKA) – A Butler County man is facing charges for allegedly electrocuting his girlfriend’s dog.

According to the Butler Eagle, the incident happened at a home in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street in Butler.

Paul Plakidas allegedly put a 7-year-old Maltese in a cooler filled with water. Then, he allegedly dropped a live electrical wire in the water, which killed the dog.

His girlfriend told police she was gone for about an hour and when she returned home, her dog was dead.

Plakidas has been arraigned on felony charges.

