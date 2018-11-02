  • KDKA TVOn Air

OVERBROOK (KDKA) – A woman was critically injured when she was hit by a vehicle in Overbrook Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Route 51 and Edgebrook Avenue just after 8 a.m.

The woman was on the sidewalk when she was struck by a vehicle. That vehicle was then hit by a second vehicle as part of a chain-reaction crash.

route 51 overbrook pedestrian crash Woman On Sidewalk Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In Overbrook

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

She has been taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led to the woman being struck at this time.

No other information has been released.

