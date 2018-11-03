Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued a new “Five Most Wanted” poster after a social media campaign led to the apprehension of one of their suspects.

After receiving numerous tips from members of the public, troopers located Benjamin Mains on Friday at approximately 4:30 p.m. at a location in the Homer City borough of Indiana County.

Mains was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Indiana County Jail to await his preliminary hearing.

Mains was wanted for a burglary attempt in Homer City earlier this year.

The other four suspects in the most wanted list are still at large. They are Joseph Benko, Travis Boychuck, Jacie Long and Todd Quidetto.