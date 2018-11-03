  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    8:00 PMCollege Football
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMMike Tomlin Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boy Scouts, Child Pornography, Ohio, Thomas Close

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Boy Scout leader recorded boys changing clothes before and after swimming at a YMCA, his home’s bathroom and inside teepees at an Ohio scout reservation.

Thirty-nine-year-old Thomas Close, of Shelby in central Ohio’s Richland County, was arrested and indicted Thursday on sexual exploitation of children and receiving and distributing child pornography charges.

thomas close Officials: Boy Scout Leader Recorded Videos Of Boys Changing Clothes

Thomas Close (Photo Credit: U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio/Facebook)

An affidavit submitted by Homeland Security Investigations says cybercrime investigators focused on Close after linking him to videos found on the internet. The affidavit says Close told investigators he recorded the videos starting in 2011. Around 5 terabytes of child pornography was found on his home computer.

A message seeking comment was left Saturday with Close’ public defender.

Shelby is roughly 70 miles north of Columbus.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s