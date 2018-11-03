Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A week after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, services are taking place at Beth Shalom.

All three congregations that used Tree of Life for worship services will be attending services on Saturday at the Beth Shalom congregation building located at the corner of Beacon and Murray Avenues in the Squirrel Hill.

This, after public service at Rodef Shalom had about 1,200 people of various faiths came together to show their respects on Friday.

Members of the Tree of Life Synagogue gathered in a private area at Rodef Shalom Synagogue in Shadyside.

RELATED STORIES: