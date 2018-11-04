  • KDKA TVOn Air

DUQUESNE HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 51 on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. in Duquesne Heights.

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/KDKA)

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety says two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

A section of Saw Mill Run Boulevard was shut down for a few hours while crews were on the scene, but it has since reopened.

Police are investigating.

