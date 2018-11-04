Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 51 on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. in Duquesne Heights.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety says two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police & EMS responded to vehicle crash on 900 block of Saw Mill Blvd around 3 pm. 2 vehicles and 1 motorcycle involved. Male driver of motorcycle, who was traveling inbound, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating. All lanes of Saw Mill are closed. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 4, 2018

A section of Saw Mill Run Boulevard was shut down for a few hours while crews were on the scene, but it has since reopened.

Police are investigating.

