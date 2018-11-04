  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMThe Extra Point
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ohio, School Safety, School Violence

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The state attorney general is giving Ohio public schools more time to apply for their share of $12 million set aside for school safety grants.

His office says the original deadline for grant applications was this week, and more than $2.8 million was still unclaimed then. The application deadline is being extended to Nov. 30 to encourage more schools to claim their share of the funding.

Schools were eligible to get $5.65 per student, or at least $2,500 per school. The state Legislature allotted that money earlier this year.

It can be spent on efforts such as training school resource officers and funding programs to help students struggling with mental health issues. Schools are required to work with local law enforcement to decide how to spend the grants.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s