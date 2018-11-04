Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters are being encouraged to check their polling place locations before Tuesday.

Thirty-seven polling place locations in Allegheny County have changed since the May primary election.

Click here for a full list of the changed locations.

Some voting precincts had to be moved because of heating or mold problems. Impacted voters should have received a letter advising them of change.

There will also be postings on the former polling place locations on Election Day to direct voters to the new sites.

For those outside Allegheny County or Allegheny County residents who are not affected by the changes, click here to find your polling place.