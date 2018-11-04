  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Election Day, Local TV, Polling Places, Voting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Voters are being encouraged to check their polling place locations before Tuesday.

Thirty-seven polling place locations in Allegheny County have changed since the May primary election.

Click here for a full list of the changed locations.

Some voting precincts had to be moved because of heating or mold problems. Impacted voters should have received a letter advising them of change.

There will also be postings on the former polling place locations on Election Day to direct voters to the new sites.

For those outside Allegheny County or Allegheny County residents who are not affected by the changes, click here to find your polling place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s