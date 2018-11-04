  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Extra Point
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Plum Borough, Samuel Day Bayne

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) — A man who was killed in a car crash in Plum Borough on Saturday night has been identified.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Greensburg Road near Albee Drive.

plum fatal crash Man Killed In Plum Crash Identified

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 52-year-old Samuel Day Bayne, of Plum Borough, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9:45 p.m.

At least one other person was injured in the crash.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s