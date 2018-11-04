Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PLUM (KDKA) — A man who was killed in a car crash in Plum Borough on Saturday night has been identified.
Two vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 p.m. on Greensburg Road near Albee Drive.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 52-year-old Samuel Day Bayne, of Plum Borough, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9:45 p.m.
At least one other person was injured in the crash.
Further details have not yet been released.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details