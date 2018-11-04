Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Although the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens are cross-state rivals, the team tweeted their support after the synagogue shooting.

The Ravens posted to Twitter that although the two teams play today, some things are bigger than football.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the city of Pittsburgh,” read the tweet.

Today, we face the @steelers, but some things are bigger than football. Our thoughts and prayers are with the city of Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/yKdDleHXGT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 4, 2018

Fans from both teams responded with their thought on the two teams supporting one another off the field.

That’s what makes this rivalry the best in football! — Jordan Hoffman (@MattyBoh10) November 4, 2018

The sentiment is much appreciated. These are 2 great Teams/Organizations that could win in any division/conference but we're stuck with each other. Much respect. — Phillip Dobrensky (@Dssturk56) November 4, 2018

The level of respect that comes from this team is amazing. The Steelers ravens rivalry is always a fun one. Today you play to bring cheer and happiness to a city who needs it most. All my respect to the ravens organization ❤️❤️ — Denise Marie (@DeniseMarie726) November 4, 2018