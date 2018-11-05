Filed Under:Amazon, HQ2, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report suggests that Amazon’s highly sought-after HQ2 won’t go to one city, but two.

The Wall Street Journal reports Amazon will split the headquarters evenly between two locations with 25,000 employees in each city.

According to the report, a decision and official announcement could be made as soon as this week.

Over the weekend, The Washington Post reported that Amazon was in talks to build a new headquarters in the Crystal City area of Virginia.

Back in January, Pittsburgh was named one of the 20 potential cities being considered for HQ2.

