PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People have been buzzing about the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” coming to Pittsburgh, and tickets for its January performances went on sale Monday morning.

Hundreds of people stood in line outside the Box Office at Theater Square in Downtown Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been wanting to see it for a long time. I tried to get tickets in New York. I was in Chicago at one time, and unfortunately there was a 30-day wait. Now that they’re here in Pittsburgh, I’m excited,” Derrick Tillman, of Blackridge, said.

Carol Hirsch, of Scott Township, got tickets in person after getting frustrated with the wait online.

“I was number 17,261 at that time and I waited an hour and a half,” she said.

She was not alone. Many took to social media to say they had tens of thousands of users in line in front of them.

Robin Young, of Verona, didn’t want to disappoint her 15-year-old daughter.

“I have gone online. Right now, I’m 36,000th in place and I decided to come down and see for myself,” she said.

Young ended up being about 13th in line at the box office.

“Obviously, we have an inventory problem. There’s more demand than there are tickets,” Robin Elrod, of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said.

By late Monday, the Cultural Trust said available tickets are extremely limited — mostly single and premium seats. There’s a good chance, however, that more tickets will be released.

“If they go online and they don’t see tickets available anymore, keep checking back,” Elrod said. “Join our mailing list, our email list because there is a good chance tickets will be released closer to the engagement.”

There’s one more way to get your hands on tickets. For every performance of “Hamilton” in Pittsburgh, there will be a ticket lottery. Forty orchestra seats will be available for each performance, and if you win, they’ll only cost you $10 apiece.

The lottery won’t begin until a few days before each performance. You’ll be able to enter the lottery through the Cultural Trust website and the official “Hamilton” app.

For more information, visit trustarts.org/HamiltonFAQ. To download the “Hamilton” app, visit hamiltonmusical.com/app.