PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — O.A.R. is coming to Pittsburgh on their fall tour.

The band will play Stage AE on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off on Nov. 15 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is scheduled to run through mid-December.

O.A.R.’s upcoming new album, “The Mighty,” will be released in spring 2019.