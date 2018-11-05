Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Absent Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell says he’s leaving Miami.
He tweeted the news Monday afternoon, one day after the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens.
Fairwell Miami 👋🏾
— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 5, 2018
Many have interpreted the tweet to mean Bell is heading back to Pittsburgh to return to the team.
Next destination Pittsburgh? https://t.co/lWlGt8gQ1F
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 5, 2018
Bell skipped all of training camp and has been a no-show for the first nine weeks of the season.
By collective bargaining agreement, Bell is allowed to skip the first nine weeks of the season, show up for week 10 and still count that as a full year of service, which leaves $8.5 million on the table.
