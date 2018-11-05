Filed Under:Le'Veon Bell, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Absent Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell says he’s leaving Miami.

He tweeted the news Monday afternoon, one day after the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Many have interpreted the tweet to mean Bell is heading back to Pittsburgh to return to the team.

Bell skipped all of training camp and has been a no-show for the first nine weeks of the season.

By collective bargaining agreement, Bell is allowed to skip the first nine weeks of the season, show up for week 10 and still count that as a full year of service, which leaves $8.5 million on the table.

Comments
  1. Sherrie Potham says:
    November 5, 2018 at 4:06 PM

    Who cares….stay there!

