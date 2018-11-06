Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for the person or people responsible for posting neo-Nazi propaganda fliers in Brookline.

According to Public Safety Department officials, the fliers were glued to traffic boxes, light poles and electrical poles on Brookline Boulevard, Flatbush Avenue and Pioneer Avenue.

They have since been ripped down.

Police officers were first called to Brookline just before 8 a.m. Monday morning when someone reported a neo-Nazi group posting the fliers around the neighborhood.

Authorities say a group identified as “Patriot Front” is listed on the leaflets.

The fliers were put up just one day ahead of voters heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election, and less than two weeks after the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill was the target of a mass shooting. Eleven people died in the shooting, and several more were injured, including police officers who helped subdue the gunman.

A suspect, identified Robert Bowers, is facing multiple federal hate crimes charges in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the person, people or group of people responsible are asked to call Pittsburgh Police immediately.