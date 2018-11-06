ELECTION DAY:Click Here For 2018 Election Results
Filed Under:Bibiana Boerio, Election Day, Guy Reschenthaler, House Of Representatives, Midterm Election, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Republican Guy Reschenthaler has won election to U.S. House in Pennsylvania’s 14th congressional district.

He was facing Bibiana Boerio. The Democrat was the only woman running for Congress in western Pennsylvania.

