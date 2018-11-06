Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Republican Guy Reschenthaler has won election to U.S. House in Pennsylvania’s 14th congressional district.

He was facing Bibiana Boerio. The Democrat was the only woman running for Congress in western Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)